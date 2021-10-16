Silva, De Bruyne score for City in 2-0 EPL win over Burnley

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne score as Manchester City claims a battling 2-0 win over Burnley in the English Premier League. City’s players are not at their fluid best after manager Pep Guardiola rings the changes for the first game after the international break but they still do enough to earn a customary home win over the Clarets. Burnley had lost 5-0 in their last four trips to Etihad Stadium. Silva put City on course for victory in the 12th minute, slamming home from close range after Phil Foden’s shot was saved by Nick Pope. De Bruyne made sure of the victory in the 70th after pouncing on a loose ball in the area to sweep home a left-footed shot.