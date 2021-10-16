Salah’s latest stunner caps Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah has produced another goal-of-the-season contender to headline Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Watford in the Premier League that also included a hat trick by Roberto Firmino. Salah delivered almost a replica of his stunning individual goal against Manchester City before the international break to show just why many are calling him the world’s best player on current form. There was a deft first touch, a roll of the ball with his studs, a dummy and then a sublime finish into the bottom corner. It was a tough day for Claudio Ranieri in his first match as Watford manager.