Salah scores another wonder goal as Man United slumps in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life and the Liverpool forward scored his latest wonder goal in a 5-0 win at Watford in the English Premier League. Salah has scored in each of his last eight matches for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp believes his player is currently the best in the world. That win wasn’t enough to supplant Chelsea from the top of the standings as Thomas Tuchel’s side claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Brentford. Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 but Manchester United’s record 29-game unbeaten run away from home ended at Leicester with a 4-2 loss. Salah and Liverpool head to United next weekend.