Price, Chattanooga stymie East Tennessee State 21-16

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard score in the fourth quarter to seal Chattanooga’s 21-16 win, handing Southern Conference power East Tennessee State its first loss. Defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell recorded a school-record 4.5 sacks, but the Buccaneers, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, pulled out the stops in the final 35 seconds, getting within six points when Will Huzzie made a leaping catch on a 22-yard pass from Tyler Riddell and, while falling, placed the ball just inside the pylon for a touchdown.