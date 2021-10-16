Patterson, defense help N. Dakota St. beat Illinois St. 20-0

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Quincy Patterson threw a touchdown pass and the North Dakota State defense allowed just 99 total yards as the Bison beat Illinois State 20-0. Patterson was 13-of-22 passing for 124 yards with two interceptions and added 100 yards rushing on 18 carries. Linebacker Jasir Cox had two interceptions and Eli Mostaert had three sacks for North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Patterson hit Christian Watson for a 4-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 4:55 left in the first quarter and the Bison, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed. Illinois State (2-4, 0-3) crossed midfield just three times and got no than the NDSU 29.