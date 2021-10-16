Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:18 PM

Parker and Sky look to close out Mercury

KION 2020

By PATRICK ROSE
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker isn’t anticipating another rout that would complete the perfect ending to her homecoming by bringing the city of Chicago and the Sky a WNBA title.Parker and the Sky will try to end the best of five series in Chicago on Sunday after Friday’s Game 3 blowout win of the Phoenix Mercury.WNBA icon Diana Taurasi stands in the way of Parker and the Sky, who will contemplate her basketball future after the season.  

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content