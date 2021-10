MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards to BJ Byrd in the third quarter and Morehead State beat Butler 31-8. Pappas, who threw four interceptions, connected with Byrd to make it a 24-0 advantage. Pappas finished 25-of-39 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Suchy posted the Bulldogs’ lone score with a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:48 remaining.