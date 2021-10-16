Norrie reaches Indian Wells final lacking Top-25 players

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Norrie beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in an 86-minute semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open, which will crown the first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010. The combined ATP and WTA tournament has been rife with upsets during its two-week run, among them No. 1 seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova. Norrie advanced to Sunday’s final, where he’ll play either Nikoloz Basilashvili or Taylor Fritz, who met in the other semi. It’s the first time in the tournament’s 45-year history that all four semifinalists are ranked outside the Top 25. Norrie is 25th, Dimitrov is 28th, Basilashvili is 36th and Fritz is 39th.