No. 5 Alabama rebounds from loss to rout Mississippi St 49-9

By R.J. MORGAN

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No. 5 Alabama rebounded from a loss to rout Mississippi State 49-9 on Saturday night. A week after falling at Texas A&M, Alabama (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) had 543 yards of total offense and the Crimson Tide had seven sacks. Alabama converted 12 of 16 third-down opportunities. Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) had 24 first downs but managed only 299 total yards and had three turnovers. Mike Leach’s team finished with minus-1 yards rushing.