Mendy, Chilwell earn Chelsea 1-0 win at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Edouard Mendy’s string of stunning saves ensures Chelsea stays top of the English Premier League as Ben Chilwell’s strike seals a nervy 1-0 win at Brentford. Chilwell’s second league goal in as many games keeps Chelsea one point ahead of Liverpool but Mendy’s inspired showing secures the points. The Senegal goalkeeper conjures at least four saves either side of Bryan Mbeumo twice hitting the post for Thomas Frank’s luckless hosts. Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard also saw an effort cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah as Chelsea refused to break despite some desperate defending.