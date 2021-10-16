Maple Leafs dress University of Toronto goalie as backup

TORONTO (AP) — University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop dressed as the backup for the Toronto Maple Leafs in an unusual situation. He did not end up playing but says the experience was unforgettable. Toronto starter Petr Mrazek is sidelined with an injury and the team is facing a salary cap squeeze. Toronto could have sent a player that doesn’t require waivers to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson, but it wasn’t possible because one of its defenseman was ill. So the Leafs signed the 24-year-old Bishop instead.