Man U loses at Leicester 4-2, long unbeaten away record over

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has consigned Manchester United to a first away loss in the English Premier League in nearly two years thanks to late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka in a wild 4-2 victory. United had just made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute through fit-again forward Marcus Rashford when Vardy scored within seconds of the restart with a fierce shot into the top corner. Daka bundled home his first Premier League goal in stoppage time to seal United’s first loss in 30 away games in the top flight, a record streak dating to January 2020. It is a third defeat in United’s last five games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.