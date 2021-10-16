Lyon scores late goals to beat Monaco 2-0 as Lille loses

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Forward Karl Toko Ekambi scored an ice-cool late penalty and central defender Jason Denayer added another near the end as Lyon beat Monaco 2-0 to move up to fifth place in the French league. Toko Ekambi netted from a short run up to send goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel the wrong way in the 75th minute and Denayer swept home in the 90th. In the day’s other match defending champion Lille lost at promoted Clermont 1-0 and sits in ninth place.