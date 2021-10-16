Lafreniere scores in return home, Rangers top Canadiens 3-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere snapped a third-period tie with a power-play goal in his first NHL game back home, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 for their first victory under new coach Gerard Gallant. Lafreniere, the top pick in the 2020 draft, grew up about an hour from Montreal in Saint-Eustache, Quebec. He scored for the Rangers just 26 seconds after Jonathan Drouin pulled Montreal even. Chris Kreider also had a power-play goal for the Rangers, his third goal of the season.