Ibrahim heads in tying goal in 95th minute for Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim had a leaping header of Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the 95th minute to keep Montreal’s playoff hopes alive in a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union. Montreal has two draws and five wins in its last nine home matches. Philadelphia is unbeaten in four straight matches against Montreal. Matko Miljevic was Montreal’s other goal scorer, netting a goal in his first MLS start by curling it into the bottom right corner in the 33rd minute. Djordje Mihailovic set a franchise single-season record with a team-leading 14th assist on the play. Kai Wagner scored for Philadelphia in the 77th for a 2-1 lead. The Union’s other strike was an own-goal from Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis.