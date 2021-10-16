Howell accounts for four TDs as Tar Heels hold off Miami

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw of two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst record at the midway mark of a season in more than two decades. Miami was in position to tie or win when reaching the North Carolina 16-yard line in the final minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left. Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels in a matchup of two teams that began the season in the Top 15, but are trying to gain traction midway through the season. The Hurricanes are 2-4 for the first time since 1997 when they were on NCAA probation and stuck with scholarship limitations.