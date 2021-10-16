Hilinski’s two TD passes push Northwestern over Rutgers 21-7

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Hilinski threw for 267 yards and two touchdown passes to boost Northwestern to a 21-7 victory over Rutgers. Hilinski, making his third start since transferring from South Carolina, opened the scoring for the Wildcats by capping off a 98-yard drive in the first quarter by hitting Malik Washington for a 64-yard touchdown pass. The completion — Hilinski’s longest as a Wildcat — helped his team secure its first conference win of the season. With five of its first six drives ending in punts, Rutgers couldn’t muster enough offense to avoid opening conference play with four straight losses