Elliott’s 5 TDs passing lead Merrimack past winless LIU

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Westin Elliott completed 31 of 38 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns to help Merrimack beat Long Island University 43-5. Four of Elliott’s touchdowns were 15 yards or fewer. His 26-yarder to Jamari Venter gave Merrimack a 21-2 lead with 41 seconds left before halftime. Venter also carried it 15 times for 50 yards for Merrimack (4-3 1-2 Northeast Conference). Tyler Roberts caught nine passes for 98 yards and two scores. Jacari Carter added eight grabs for 48 yards and a TD. Merrimack was successful on three of four two-point conversion attempts, after getting a PAT blocked in the second quarter.