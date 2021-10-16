Dodgers say Knebel, not Scherzer, will start Game 1 of NLCS

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say Corey Knebel, not Max Scherzer, will be their starter in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. On Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he planned to start Scherzer only two days after the right-hander earned his first career save in the team’s NL Division Series-clinching win. However, the plan was contingent upon a final go-ahead from Scherzer. Though Knebel normally pitches in relief, the starting assignment is not a new role. Knebel was 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in 27 games, including four starts, this season.