Chenal’s big game helps Wisconsin outlast Army 20-14

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Leo Chenal recorded 17 tackles and set up a touchdown with a sack that forced a fumble, leading Wisconsin to a 20-14 victory over Army on Saturday night. Army trailed 13-7 and had the ball when Chenal delivered a punishing hit that knocked the ball loose from quarterback Tyhier Tyler. Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton recovered the fumble at Army’s 1-yard line with 2:55 remaining. The turnover set up Graham Mertz’s second touchdown run of the night. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries,