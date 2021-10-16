Career-long FG lifts S. Illinois past North Dakota 31-28

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nico Gualdoni kicked a career-long 46-yard, game-winning field goal with 5:21 remaining and Southern Illinois fended off North Dakota 31-28 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference showdown. The Salukis are off to their best start since the 2009 season but had to fight out of two ties late in the game. North Dakota tied at 28-28 midway through the final period on Isaiah Smith’s run from the 3-yard line. Smith carried 17 times for 111 yards. Donnavan Spencer broke loose for a 48-yard run to set up Gualdoni’s winning kick two minutes later.