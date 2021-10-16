Astros’ García exits ALCS Game 2 early with knee injury

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston starter Luis García left Game 2 of the AL Championship Series in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox with right knee discomfort. The rookie walked Kevin Plawecki leading off the second inning and was then visited on the mound by a trainer and pitching coach Brent Strom. García walked off with a trainer after a few minutes, and Strom motioned to the bullpen for a reliever. García was not sharp from the start, allowing a leadoff double to Kyle Schwarber and walking two batters before a grand slam by J.D. Martinez.