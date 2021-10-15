UEFA closes Sparta Prague racism case for lack of evidence

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — An investigation into alleged racist abuse by thousands of children against a Black player at a Europa League game has been closed by UEFA for lack of evidence. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara appeared to be booed by young Sparta Prague fans two weeks ago. The Czech club denied and pushed back on the claims. Now UEFA cites “insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings.” The game was watched only by about 10,000 young fans. That was part of a UEFA punishment on Sparta for a previous racist abuse incident.