Trick or treat: Browns’ Garrett spooking QBs for Halloween

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is tackling quarterbacks on the field and burying them in his front yard. The NFL sacks leader has decorated the lawn of his suburban home with mock gravestones of seven opposing quarterbacks, including Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The two-time Pro Bowler says he is surprised at the amount of traffic his display has brought into the neighborhood, but has no plans to take it down before Halloween.