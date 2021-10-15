Soccer laws panel to discuss 25-minute halftime for shows

AP National Sports

ZURICH (AP) — A request to increase halftime breaks in soccer to 25 minutes for Super Bowl-style entertainment shows will be discussed this month. The International Football Association Board rules panel put it on the agenda for its expert advisers to discuss Oct. 27. South American soccer body CONMEBOL made the request last month. It wants to stage halftime entertainment at cup finals like its Copa Libertadores competition. Law 7 of soccer currently states “players are entitled to an interval at halftime, not exceeding 15 minutes.” The IFAB panel comprises the four British soccer federations and FIFA delegates. Its annual session is held in February or March.