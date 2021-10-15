No. 24 San Diego St. outlasts San Jose St. 19-13 in 2 OTs

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Johnson threw TD passes to Jesse Matthews in both overtime periods as No. 24 San Diego State finally got going offensively after a rough regulation and beat San Jose State 19-13. Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation before Johnson delivered a 14-yard pass on the opening possession of overtime for the Aztecs. Tyler Nevens answered with a 1-yard run for the Spartans. But Trenton Thompson intercepted Nick Nash to start the second overtime. That set the stage for Johnson and Matthews to end it with a 24-yard pass on third down to help San Diego State improve to 6-0 for the second time in 46 years.