Josh Gordon gets another chance in NFL with Chiefs

By MATT DERRICK

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — At age 30 and after five suspensions handed out by the NFL for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies that cost him three full seasons, wide receiver Josh Gordon describes his landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as “a dream destination.” Excelling on the field rarely has been an issue for Gordon. He earned All-Pro honors in 2013 with Cleveland, leading the league with 1,646 receiving yards. In 64 NFL games spread over parts of nine seasons, Gordon totaled 4,263 receiving yards. The suspensions, however, have served as countless speed bumps during stops with Cleveland, New England and Seattle.