Fans watch UConn basketball teams in person on First Night

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn held its first “First Night” celebration in two years Friday, filling Gampel Pavilion with students for the annual unofficial start to the basketball season after having to cancel the event last year because of the pandemic. COVID-19 also prevented all but family and a few friends from attending home games in 2020-21, so it was first chance the Huskies’ freshmen and sophomores got to play in front of a home crowd, even if was just an exhibition. The teams had to show some resiliency when workers were unable to raise one of the baskets. So it was also the school’s first half-court First Night.