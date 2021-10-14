With fans back, NBA reiterates need for appropriate behavior

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA is welcoming their fans back with hopes everyone plays by the rules again. The league is expecting full arenas when the season starts next week. Keeping fans, players and coaches safe remains an utmost priority. Mindful of high-profile incidents of unruly fan behavior in recent years, the league has partnered with the National District Attorneys Association to connect franchises with prosecutors who can serve as points of contact with teams when misconduct occurs. The hope is simply that any fan who decides to be unruly understands that consequences will be swift and severe.