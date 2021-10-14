Vanderbilt, South Carolina meet seeking to end losing skids

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Struggling South Carolina and Vanderbilt will face off to see who’s worst in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks and Commodores meet Saturday with both looking to end long, league losing streaks. South Carolina has lost nine straight SEC games. Vanderbilt is riding a 15-game losing streak in the conference. No surprise that the two teams are led by first-year, first-time head coaches eager to show their programs are headed in the right direction. South Carolina has won the past 12 meetings with the Commodores dating back to 2008 when now coach Shane Beamer was a Gamecocks assistant.