Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City to play more

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City to be sure of more regular playing time and says he dreams of moving away from England. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions, starting only two of City’s seven games in the title defense and the team dropped points both times. Sterling told FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday that “if there was an opportunity to go somewhere else I would be open to this at this point in time.” A graduate of the Queens Park Rangers academy in London, Sterling joined City in 2015 from Liverpool for 49 million pounds (then $76 million).