Panthers’ McCaffrey doesn’t practice because of hamstring

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury. The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision.