No. 2 Hawkeyes out to extend win streak when Purdue visits

Second-ranked Iowa will go for its 13th straight victory when Purdue visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have their highest ranking since 1985 and are coming off a 23-20 come-from-behind win over top-10 Penn State. Purdue has won three of the last four meetings with Iowa. The Boilermakers have the Big Ten’s No. 2 passing attack but they’ve scored only 39 points over their last three games. Ten of Purdue’s last 15 games have been decided by seven points or less.