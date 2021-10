AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 19 BYU is looking to bounce back from its first loss when it plays at Baylor in a Big 12 preview. The 5-1 Cougars are joining the league in 2023. This non-conference game has been scheduled for more than five years. Baylor is also 5-1. The Bears have already rebounded from their first loss. They overwhelmed Iowa State last week in the first of their three consecutive home games.