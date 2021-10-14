LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Giants in NLDS winner-take-all Game 5

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Sooner than many baseball fans wanted, maybe, but the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Oracle Park. Logan Webb, who was dominant in winning the opener for the Giants, faces Julio Urías, who led the majors with 20 victories and got the victory in Game 2. At this point, both teams have posted 109 wins this season. Perhaps this matchup would’ve been even better in the NL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series at stake — no matter, Mookie Betts and the defending champion Dodgers are set to take on Buster Posey and the Giants on Thursday night.