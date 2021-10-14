Cora meets former team again with Red Sox vs Astros in ALCS

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will look to take down his former team in the AL Championship Series for the second time in four years after beating the Houston Astros on the way to a World Series title in 2018. The best-of-seven series opens Friday night in Houston when Boston’s Chris Sale will try to bounce back from a terrible start in the division series as he faces Astros lefty Framber Valdez.