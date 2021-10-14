Colts look to rebound, turn around season against Texans

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts understand the stakes Sunday. They desperately need a win to get their season on track. And they desperately need to protect their home field against division foe Houston. Both teams have lost four of their first five and another loss would plunge either into an even deeper hole. But after blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead Monday at Baltimore, the Colts also need to rebound from an emotional loss.