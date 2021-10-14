Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:52 PM

Chargers and Ravens meet in matchup of division leaders

KION 2020

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup pitting two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the sport in Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. It’s also a game between two teams that have been tested in close contests and have come through often enough to lead their divisions. Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 win over Cleveland last week. Jackson’s stat line in an overtime victory over Indianapolis was similar with 442 yards passing and four TDs. Neither quarterback was intercepted.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content