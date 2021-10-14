Bjorkstrand, Domi lead Blue Jackets in 8-2 rout of Coyotes

AP National Sports

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand had two goals and two assists, Max Domi added a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets made Brad Larsen a winner in his coaching debut with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Alexandre Texier, Boone Jenner, Jake Bean, Zach Werenski and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakub Voracek and Jack Roslevic had two assists apiece as 13 Columbus players earned points in the opener. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 36 shots in his first opening-night start. Anton Stralman and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.