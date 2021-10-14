Bengals, Lions aim to bounce back after losing on late kicks

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals have been on the wrong side of NFL history so far this season. The Lions became the first team to lose two games in the same season on game-winning kicks of 50-plus yards with no time left on the clock, and they did it in a three-week span. The Bengals were part of the first game that was marred by three potential winning field goals that failed to split the uprights in the fourth quarter or overtime. Both teams get a chance to bounce back Sunday at Ford Field.