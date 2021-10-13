Revolving door at CB spins again as Seahawks waive Flowers

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Cornerback Tre Flowers has been released by the Seattle Seahawks as they struggle to find the right combination at the position. Flowers started the first three games but was benched in favor of Sidney Jones after Minnesota dissected Seattle’s secondary in Week 3. Coach Pete Carroll raved about Flowers’ performance in earning the starting job during training camp but didn’t have many answers on why his standing changed so quickly. The entire cornerback situation remains unsettled five weeks into the regular season.