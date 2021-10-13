Ranieri unfazed by Watford’s reputation for changing coaches

AP National Sports

WATFORD, England (AP) — Claudio Ranieri is fully aware of the precariousness of his latest job in the Premier League after becoming Watford’s 15th full-time manager in the last 10 years. He says that is especially the case because he is an Italian and Serie A clubs have a reputation for changing coaches. That doesn’t mean Ranieri had any reservations about making a return to English soccer to take charge of an 18th different club in his coaching career. Ranieri has been presented as Watford manager and was his charming self as he outlined his determination to keep the team in the Premier League despite it being one of the favorites for relegation.