Phillies hire Kevin Long as new hitting coach

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired Kevin Long as their hitting coach. Long spent four seasons as the hitting coach for the Washington Nationals, where he worked with current Phillies star Bryce Harper, and was part of the staff in 2019 when they won the World Series. Before joining Washington, Long spent three seasons as hitting coach with the New York Mets and he served as hitting coach for eight seasons with the New York Yankees, where he was on the staff of current Phillies manager Joe Girardi.