German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

AP National Sports

SCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany (AP) — German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation. German news agency dpa reports Dressen has ruled himself out of the first two speed events of the season in Canada and the United States. He hasn’t set a date for his return and doesn’t want to race if he isn’t competitive. Dressen says a lot will depend on the results of stress tests on his knee late next month.