After another early exit, White Sox shift focus to future

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are shifting focus toward next season after they were eliminated in convincing fashion by Houston in an AL Division Series. Another early exit wasn’t what they envisioned. The White Sox thought they were in position to make a run in October with stars like José Abreu and Tim Anderson and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa back for a second stint. Chicago ran away with the AL Central, only to get pushed around by the Astros. Abreu says the White Sox “did our best” and Houston was “better.”