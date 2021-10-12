With Durant on top of his game, Nets could be on top of NBA

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant couldn’t get the injury-weakened Brooklyn Nets past the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s playoffs. But the way he played in the series — 49 points and a triple-double in Game 5, 48 points in Game 7 — and then in Tokyo while leading the U.S. to the Olympic gold medal, he showed he isn’t just back from a serious injury. He’s back on top of his game. Now he wants to lead the Nets to the top of the league. With Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and a deep roster, the Nets are a favorite to win their first NBA title.