Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:10 PM

Vegas defeats Seattle, 4-3, ruins Kraken league debut

KION 2020

W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL. Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut. Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content