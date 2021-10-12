Senegal and Morocco through to World Cup playoffs

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Senegal has become the first team to advance to the final World Cup playoffs in Africa after Famara Diedhiou’s hat trick secured a 3-1 win over Namibia. Sadio Mane provided the crosses for Diedhiou’s first and third goals. Morocco followed about six hours later by beating Guinea 4-1. Senegal and Morocco both won their groups with two games to spare and earn a place in the playoffs that will decide Africa’s five teams at the World Cup in Qatar. South Africa is ahead of Ghana in the race to progress from their group. Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Mali, Egypt and, surprisingly, Tanzania are also on track. Only the 10 group winners will go through.