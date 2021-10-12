PGA Tour stays in Las Vegas for another South Korea event

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The PGA Tour stays in Las Vegas for the second straight week and the second year in a row. The CJ Cup is typically held in South Korea. A year ago it was at Shadow Creek. Now it goes to The Summit Club, a private course. Collin Morikawa is a member. The field is loaded even while missing two of the top four players in the world. Jon Rahm is in Spain for a second straight week. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Daniel Berger are the only U.S. Ryder Cup members who are not playing the no-cut event.