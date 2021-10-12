NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for regular-season game

AP National Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — The NFL has selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany. Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game but the NFL’s announcement didn’t specify 2022 or 2023. The NFL says the three cities have been invited to proceed to the “candidate phase” of the process. The cities will now “participate in deeper conversations about staging games in Germany.” The NFL has played 29 regular-season games in London since 2007.